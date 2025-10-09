7 hours ago

The Adabraka District Court has adjourned the murder case involving the late Immigration Officer, Stephen King Amoah, to October 9, 2025.

The court appearance took place exactly two months after Amoah was first reported missing and just five days before his body was discovered. The two accused persons, Bright Aweh, the prime suspect, and Thomas Zigah were both present during the proceedings.

Prosecutors requested a one-month extension of the remand period to allow for ongoing forensic investigations and other inquiries. The court granted the request, ordering that both accused remain in custody until the next hearing.

Counsel for the second accused, Gordon Aboagye, maintained his client’s innocence and expressed confidence in proving it. He also raised concerns about limited access to the detained suspects, calling on authorities to allow families to visit and provide necessities.

“It is not easy to lose a loved one, but we are on our bended knees to allow the law to work. We are not enemies.”he said, appealing to the family of the deceased to exercise patience and allow due process to prevail.

The presiding judge also issued a caution to the late officer’s family, warning against any acts of retaliation or attempts to take the law into their own hands, adding that such actions could lead to legal consequences.

Tensions ran high outside the courtroom as a dramatic scene unfolded. The aunt of the deceased officer broke eggs and invoked curses, calling on traditional deities to punish those responsible for her nephew’s death.

"Anyone responsible for his death should also suffer the same fate. All your generation will suffer the same fate; the gods should deal ruthlessly with anyone responsible for his death, the gods shouldn’t spare anyone involved in his murder.”

The case will resume on October 9, 2025.