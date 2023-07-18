34 minutes ago

The thrilling finale of the Betwinner Accra West District Division 3 Middle League took place last Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park, culminating in a resounding 4-0 victory for Adabraka Elders over Abor Arsenal.

Adabraka Elders exhibited their dominance right from the start, securing two goals in the first half. Abor Arsenal struggled to counter the relentless attacks, resulting in Elders extending their lead.

Richard Nai, the coach of Adabraka Elders, couldn’t contain his elation at the final whistle, celebrating his team’s promotion to the Division 2 league.

He expressed his overwhelming joy, stating, “I am more than happy, over the moon, in fact. This marks our third attempt after two previous failures. Our ambition in Division 2 is to establish ourselves firmly in the league. We will reinforce the squad and strengthen key areas of our game.”

Charles Nii Lante, the captain of the club, echoed the sentiment of aiming to stay competitive in Division 2. He highlighted their excellent coach, who holds an A-license, and expressed confidence in qualifying for the middle league in Division 2, emphasizing the young talent within their squad.

Fred Papoe, former Vice President of the GFA, presented the trophy to the victorious team and commended the performance of both clubs.

He remarked, “It was an exciting game. We witnessed young and raw talents showcasing their skills and displaying immense commitment on the field. Congratulations to Adabraka Elders for emerging as champions, and commiserations to Abor Arsenal for putting up a valiant fight. Overall, I must commend the district football association for organizing a splendid competition from start to finish, with fantastic support from the fans.”

He further expressed his optimism about the future of Ghanaian football, noting the exceptional talent and skills displayed by the players throughout the tournament. He emphasized the responsibility of sports administrators and managers to nurture these talents and guide them to higher levels.

Farouk Zakari, Chairman of the Accra West District Football Association, applauded his team and Betwinner, the title sponsor, for their invaluable support. He thanked his executive committee members for organizing a successful tournament and emphasized the importance of corporate investment in grassroots football. Zakari envisioned a future where some of these players would don the Black Stars jersey, representing the national team.

The middle league’s title sponsor, Betwinner, delighted fans with numerous prizes awarded through a lucky dip draw. Lucky winners walked away with mobile phones, fans, kettles, flat-screen televisions, and other merchandise.

The Betwinner Accra West District Division 3 Middle League spanned four action-packed days, featuring clubs such as Sea Eagles, Taking Over FC, Kengid, King Legends, KM Sporting, and Accra Rockets.

Emmanuel Anabah of African Youth Academy topped the division’s scoring charts with an impressive tally of 20 goals.

Source: citifmonline