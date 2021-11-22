12 minutes ago

Adalbert Diouf has been appointed as referee for the match between Algerian side JS Saoura and Ghanaian Champions Accra Hearts of Oak.

Diouf has a decent experience on the African continent having officiated in the CAF U-20 AFCON in Mauritania.

The referee recently handled Ghana’s International friendly against Morocco in Rabat in June this year. He will be assisted by compatriots El Hadji Abdoul Aziz Gueye (Assistant Referee I), Mamadou Ngom (Assistant Referee II) and Alioune Sow Sandigui (Fourth Official).

Tunisia’s Yassine Harrouch will serve as the Match Commissioner while Tamer Dorry Abd El Salam from Egypt works as Referee Assessor. Rachid Boukhalfa from Algeria completes the list of officials as COVID-19 Officer.

The TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup final round 1st leg tie is scheduled for Sunday, December 5, 2021 at the 20th August 1955 stadium in Bechar at 17H45.