3 hours ago

The second accused person who is believed to have conspired with Gregory Afoko in the killing of Adams Mahama, Asabke Alangdi has served a notice of appeal to set aside his conviction.

Alangdi who was a Station Master of Bolga-Kumasi-Ayamfuri Lorry Station, on Thursday, April 27 was sentenced to death by Her Ladyship Wood J.A at the High Court, (General Jurisdiction 11) after a seven-member jury panel found him guilty.

In the first accused person Gregory Afoko’s case, the court ordered Afoko’s retrial after the jury returned a 4:3 not guilty verdict in his favour on both counts of conspiracy and murder.

But after days of Asabke’s conviction, his lawyer has filed an appeal at the Appeals Court for his conviction to be put aside stating that the appellant is dissatisfied with the ruling.

Per the Appeal statement sighted by Citi News, his lawyer, Andrew K. Vortia ESQ. say the trial judge failed to adequately direct the jury on the offence of conspiracy in the summing up leading to misdirection and conviction of their client.

“The trial judge failed to adequately direct the jury on the offence of conspiracy in the summing up leading to misdirection and conviction of the 2nd accused/appellant. The conviction of the 2nd accused/appellant is erroneous and same is not supported by the evidence adduced at the trial.

Reliefs being sought

“That the entire ruling/conviction of the High Court dated 27th April 2023 be set aside.”

They also state that the conviction of Asabke Alangdi is erroneous and same is not supported by the evidence adduced at the trial.

Source: citifmonline