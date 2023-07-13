30 minutes ago

Turkish club Adanaspor A.S has joined the chorus of well-wishers congratulating Ghanaian winger Samuel Tetteh on his recent marriage.

The talented attacker exchanged vows with his fiancée Agnes Armbruster in a beautiful ceremony earlier this month.

In an official Facebook post, Adanaspor A.S extended their heartfelt wishes to Samuel Tetteh and his spouse.

The club expressed their hope for a lifetime of happiness for the couple, emphasizing their joy and support for the player's personal milestone.

"Our footballer Samuel Tetteh and Agnes Armbruster got married in a wedding ceremony held in Ghana. We congratulate Samuel and Agnes and wish them a lifetime of happiness," Adanaspor A.S shared in their Facebook post.

The Turkish club's warm message echoes the sentiments of many people who know and admire Samuel Tetteh.

The news of his marriage has garnered kind words and well wishes from fans and acquaintances alike.

Currently, at the age of 26, Samuel Tetteh is enjoying a honeymoon period with his newly-wedded wife. However, he is expected to report to his club soon for pre-season preparations ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, scheduled to begin later this month.

As Samuel Tetteh embarks on this new chapter of his life, both on and off the field, fans eagerly await his return to action with Adanaspor A.S and wish him continued success in his professional and personal endeavors.