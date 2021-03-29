2 hours ago

The people of Avornyo, a farming community in the Adansi Akrofuom District in the Ashanti Region have heaped praises on their District Chief Executive (DCE) for the massive infrastructural development witnessed in the area since 2018.

Led by the Odikro of the area, Daniel Avornyo, the people said they were overwhelmed by the tremendous development in the district especially in terms of educational infrastructure.

They said this when the District Chief Executive for Akrofuom, Maurice Jonas Woode, led the commissioning of a three (3) unit classroom block at Avornyo.

The Odikro of Avornyo said “Parents and school children can now heave a sigh of relief since Children will no longer travel 4km to attend school in neighbouring communities. We are really grateful to the DCE for coming to our aid”.

Speaking to the media after commissioning the project, the District Chief Executive for Akrofuom, Jonas Maurice Woode said the Avornyo D/A School was part of the uncompleted projects that were bequeathed to them after the district was carved out of the Adansi South District in 2018.

He said, his administration has so far demonstrated commitment in developing educational infrastructure in the district.

This he said is geared towards improving the quality of education in the district.

He said “So far, we have completed schools like Yaw Owusukrom D/A J.S.S block, Kramokrom School and Kofi Gyaame School which we came to meet. Again, we have started and completed the Amponyaase and the Aboagyekrom Schools among others”.

He was however quick to add that he remains optimistic that the district will see massive development in the next four (4) years of the New Patriotic Party’s Government. He called for the support of all and Sundry to ensure that the District gets its fair share of development.

The project

The Avornyo D/A school was an abandoned project repackaged by the District Assembly. At a cost of GH165,325, the project was completed with funds from the Assembly’s share of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).

The old school block which was built several years ago was in a deplorable state and had almost become a death trap.

To ensure that the classroom block was readied for school children, the DCE also presented 60 dual desks, 4 chairs and tables for teachers, books, pencils, and crayons for pupils in Kindergarten and class one (1).

Source: citifmonline