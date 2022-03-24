2 hours ago

Mr. Kobina Tahir Hammond, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti Region, has berated the Minority for stifling business in the House.

He wondered why the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislators were misinterpreting the laws of the country, knowing the law was not always “commonsensical.”

Mr K.T. Hammond made the observation after the NDC MPs contended that the House did not meet the threshold of half of all members to enable decision-making.

A €20 million loan agreement between the government and Germany has been approved and the facility is expected to finance the Green Credit Line, an initiative under the Reform and Investment Partnership between the two countries which will help cut down on carbon emissions.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip, said the adoption of the motion came as a boost to the government’s efforts in the clean energy sector and the Supreme Court, through its judgment on the voting rights of Deputy Speakers, reversed the ‘Parliament is the master of its own rules’ mantra thus, proceedings could not continue on the agreement.

This led to the rejection of a motion to approve a loan facility aimed at helping cut down carbon emissions.

But Mr Hammond fumed and asked the NDC MPs to do as they please with the House and informed the Majority when they were ready to proceed with parliamentary business saying “the law is never in all the context commonsensical or logical because I know of a situation where it was put in Lord Denning the law is illogical and he said to them in a riposte when did anybody ever say the law is logical.

“There are certain aspects of the law which are not entirely common sense, but it is the law and do not confuse the two, do not conflict the two since he will not let us do any work because we do not have 90 plus or whatever, take this Parliament, do whatever you want to do with this Parliament and when you are tired, let us know.

“At least three of the last four sessions of Parliament has to be adjourned because of lack of quorum at the time of decision-making,” Mr Hammond said.