The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) PLC is celebrating this year’s Customer Service Week with a strong commitment to deepening customer relationships and delivering innovative, customer-focused banking solutions that empower individuals and businesses.

Held under the global theme “Mission: Possible,” this year’s celebration underscores ADB’s readiness to create sustainable value through enhanced service delivery and meaningful engagement with customers.

Speaking on the significance of the occasion, Managing Director Edward Ato Sarpong said the Bank’s renewed focus on service excellence aligns with its long-term strategy to build a resilient, innovative, and future-ready financial institution.

“Our strategic direction focuses on innovation, service excellence, and distinctive financial solutions that reflect our core values of responsibility, entrepreneurship, integrity, service excellence, and purpose-driven leadership,” Mr. Sarpong stated.

He expressed profound appreciation to customers for their trust and loyalty throughout ADB’s six decades of service to Ghana.

“As we celebrate Customer Service Week, we want to thank every customer who has journeyed with us. Your confidence and trust in ADB inspire us to continuously improve and serve you better,” he added.

Mr. Sarpong emphasised that every customer interaction represents an opportunity for the Bank to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

“At ADB, we are not just providing financial services; we are building relationships, enabling growth, and contributing to Ghana’s social and economic development,” he noted.

He explained that ADB’s mission of promoting sustainable banking for all continues to guide its operations — from personalised in-branch services to digital innovations designed to make access to finance easier and more inclusive.

Highlighting the Bank’s new corporate tagline, “Beyond Banking…”, Mr. Sarpong said it captures ADB’s broader purpose of redefining banking in Ghana.

“‘Beyond Banking’ is more than a tagline. It is our promise to empower businesses, build futures, drive prosperity, and nurture communities,” he affirmed.

As part of the weeklong celebration, ADB management and staff will visit selected branches nationwide to interact with customers, gather feedback, and discuss ways to improve service delivery. Several customer-focused initiatives and appreciation activities will also be rolled out across the country.

The Customer Service Week, celebrated globally, recognises the vital role of customer service in business success. ADB said it continues to use the annual event to reaffirm its dedication to service excellence and express gratitude to its valued customers for their enduring trust and partnership.