1 hour ago

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged Ghanaians to continue to adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols during the Easter festivities.

Dr. Bawumia reminded Ghanaians that the virus is still in the country and thus pleaded with Ghanaians to celebrate the occasion with care.

“As Christians across the world commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Samira and I wish all a happy Easter. Let’s stay safe and continue to observe COVID-19 protocols during the celebration,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia also urged Ghanaians to use the Easter festivities to reflect on the Christ-like trait of personal sacrifice for humanity and rekindle our enthusiasm to help build Ghana firmly.

“While we reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ to humanity and await his return to save the world, the occasion should also reawaken our passion to play a part in Ghana’s development and growth.”

The Vice President also charged Ghanaians to use the season to reignite the passion to contribute to nation-building.

Akufo-Addo on measures

On the same occasion, Presidenthas directed the security services to ensure that the COVID-19 restrictions and protocols are strictly adhered to.

“The Police Service will ensure strict conformity to these restrictions and anyone who flouts them will be dealt with in accordance with the law. We all saw how we let down our guards during last year’s Christmas which resulted in our active case count increasing because of our failure to continue to adhere to the protocols.”

“Collectively, we have since worked hard to ensure a mass production in the number of active cases, and government together with security services will make sure that this time, these gains are protected.”

Source: citifmonline