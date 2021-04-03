37 minutes ago

Three former Ghanaian athletes are set for honours from Adidas on Saturday at the University of Ghana stadium, following their remarkable exploits that saw them wining laurels for the country.

Former Sprinters Mike Ahey, Oko Addy and Ohene Karikari will receive honours from the World Sports Kits company, after their splendid performances help pit Ghana in the athletic World map

Founder of the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human Competion Rex Brobby has disclosed that the three former great athletes of Ghana will he honoured on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the University of Ghana Stadium, Okponglo during the GNPC GFH 2021 Accra Edition.

He expressed that “A Country that doesn't honor it's heroes and heroins is not worth dying for.

“So, we at GNPC Ghana's Fastest Human use our platform to try and big up some of our past greats.

“Tomorrow April 10, 2021 at our event at the Legon Stadium, 1 to 3, #Adidas will honor 3 greats with gifts”.

1. Mike Ahey - 1962 Commonwealth Gold Medalist and multiple Commonwealth Silver 4x100 relay medalist

2. Oko Addy - 1966 Commonwealth Gold Medalist in the 4x100 relay

3. Ohene Karikari - 1974 Commonwealth Bronze medalist in the 100 meters and the only Ghanaian 100 meter runner to have ever won a medal outside Africa!!

The University of Ghana, Legon Sports Stadium will be the action spot on Saturday April 10, 2021 when the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human (Accra Edition) takes place.