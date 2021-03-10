1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku has all but confirmed his departure from the club with a status posted on his WhatsApp.

The striker has reportedly concluded a three year deal to Algerian side USM Algiers.

In the last few days Asante Kotoko have been locked in talks with USA Algiers with the player and his representatives pulling out of the deal at some point in time.

The former Nkoranza warriors striker has been sensational for the reds, and is reported to have joined the North African side on Wednesday 10th February, 2021 for a reported fee of 600,000 euros.

He becomes the second GPL goal king contender to join the Algerian League, after former WAFA goals poacher Daniel Lomotey joined Confederations Cup campaigners ES. Setif.

Kwame Opoku will play his last match for Kotoko in their outstanding league game against basement side King Faisal later on Wednesday at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.

The Algerian side will grant the prolific striker the permission to be with the Black Stars team for the upcoming 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier games against South Africa and Sao Tome before flying to Algeria should he make Akonnor’s final squad which will be announced later this week.

The player will reportedly be paid €15,000, will also be given a brand new Benz C3 Class vehicle when he arrives in Algeria plus other incentives, reports indicate.

Opoku, joined Kotoko from Division One side Nkoranza Warriors, and has been phenomenal for Asante Kotoko in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, netting seven goals in 16 matches.

KWAME OPOKU'S MESSAGE ON HIS WHATSAPP STATUS: