1 hour ago

Sensational female afropop singer, Adina Thembi, popularly known as Adina, is billed to perform at a musical event dubbed ‘MTN Pulse Hangout’ slated for tomorrow.

Adina, who is considered one of the best female vocalists in the local music industry, promised to thrill fans with back to back danceable hit songs.

The event promises to be a mega one as Adina will be entertaining music fans with songs like ‘Why’, ‘Take Care of You’, ‘Makoma’, among others.

The organisers say music lovers can enjoy the show by downloading the MTN Pulse App and streaming on MTN’s Facebook or YouTube platforms at exactly 7pm on Friday.

The event is being organised by MTN to entertain its subscribers as well as Ghanaian music fans, and expected to provide the platform for Adina to interact with her fans.

In a promo video ahead of the show, Adina is already looking forward to getting up close with her fan base and is poised in delivering a good show to entertain all her fans who will watch her perform live.

The songstress, who recently launched a fibroid awareness campaign after her battle with fibroid, was the winner of music reality show dubbed ‘Stars of the Future’ in 2008.

Her eighth music single titled ‘Too Late’ won her two awards, Record of the Year and Best Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in Ghana (VGMA).

In March this year, she won the Woman of the Year award at the 3music Women’s Brunch. She also won the Best Female Artiste of the Year at this year’s edition of the Entertainment Achievement Awards.

Adina, who is also a model, won the Record of the Year at this year’s edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) held recently.