2 hours ago

Some students of Adisadel College in Cape Coast who witnessed the assault of their colleague, captured in a video which has gone viral, have been invited by the Regional Education Directorate for questioning.

Already, the final-year student who assaulted his mate has been suspended after the incident, while the school has instituted a board to investigate the matter.

The Housemaster of Quaque House where the incident happened has also been suspended pending investigations.

The key highlights from recommendations by a committee tasked by the school to investigate the incident are for the culprit to take his final exams at WEAC after being suspended, while the victim will also come from the house to write the WASSCE at the premises of the school.

The Regional Directorate of Education says it is unable to tell the root cause of the incident.

Central Regional Minister Justina Marigold Assan is currently at the school to monitor the situation.

Source: citifmonline