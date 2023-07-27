3 hours ago

The Ministry of Education has directed the Ghana Education Service to recall the two students at the centre of the assault case at Adisadel College.

Other students who were seen in a viral video and who were initially suspended have also been reinstated.

The Deputy Education Minister, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour who paid a visit to the school says psychosocial support is being administered to the students in the video while the assaulted victim is being treated at the hospital.

Speaking to the media after he visited the school, the Deputy Education Minister directed the school authorities to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in other not to obstruct justice.

The Minister has also directed that a final report on the matter be made ready for further action.

“The victim in the video is responding to treatment at the hospital, and medical officers say he is well. The Ministry has also reversed the initial decision where the students in the video were suspended since they are going to write their final exams soon. This can be traumatizing for the students involved, so we have also deployed a team of psychologists to treat students who were in the video,” the Deputy Education Minister said.

“We have also directed the school authorities to corporate with security agencies to ensure that justice is served in the matter. This will inform further action. But we are also demanding a final report on the matter and this will direct us on measures that will be taken going forward. Interestingly, this is not a case where a senior is bullying a junior, since they are all colleagues. The issues of code of discipline will be enforced going forward” the Deputy Education Minister said.

Source: citifmonline