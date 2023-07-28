1 hour ago

The Adisadel College student who was captured in a viral video assaulting his colleague is expected in court today, July 28, 2023.

The student was arrested by the Police in Cape Coast earlier this week, cautioned with causing harm and assault, and then released to the school’s Headmaster to be produced in court on Friday.

The arrest came after the video showed the disturbing incident where one student violently attacked another in a dormitory.

The authorities are taking swift action to address the incident and hold the perpetrator accountable for his actions.

Meanwhile, the victim has been recalled to the school after he was initially suspended. The school is taking measures to ensure his well-being and recovery.

The school’s administration has expressed its commitment to ensuring a safe learning environment for all students and taking firm action against any form of violence or misconduct.

The school and relevant authorities are working together to ensure that the victim receives the necessary support and the perpetrator faces the appropriate legal consequences for his actions.

Source: citifmonline