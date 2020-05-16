46 minutes ago

Famous Ghanaian media personality with the Multimedia Group Ltd, Nana Yaa Brefo, has resigned.

The Adom TV presenter made the disclosure on her Facebook page Saturday evening, May 16, 2020.

Nana Yaa who has become the face of the station’s morning show, ‘Badwam’ has worked with the station for 10 years.

Information gathered by this website is that Nana Yaa Brefo told the morning show team of her decision to resign on Thursday.

She wrote: "I want to say a big thank you to MultiMedia and my colleagues. Also want to thank my fans for the support really appreciate also thank those who did not, you made me grow during my 10 years stay at Multi media, (Adom TV ). I bow out of multi media to follow other dreams.Thank You all for being there. Akpe".