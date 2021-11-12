2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Afigya Kwabre North in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Collins Adomako Mensah, has presented Mathematical sets and other examination materials to Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in his constituency.

The donation was done on Friday, November 12, 2021.

The move is to boost their preparations for the examination which starts on Monday.

This presentation to the final year Junior High students comes in the wake of an extra classes program which he organized by the for the students to prepare them for the exams.

Speaking at the presentation, Hon. Adomako Mensah said the rationale behind the presentation was to assist candidates to pass the exam with ease.

He also assured them that the entire constituency and Ghana at large was rallying behind them.

He also urged the students to desist from all forms of examination malpractices, and rely more on what they have been taught in school.

The 2021 BECE examination is scheduled to begin tomorrow, Monday, 15 November 2021, and end on Friday, November 19, 2021.

Source: citifmonline.com