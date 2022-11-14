1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante-Akyem North, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, has said that New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs are very happy with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision to sack the Minister of State (in Charge of Finance), Charles Adu Boahen.

Appiah-Kubi, who is one of the over 80 NPP MPs calling for the head of Adu Boahen and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, said that the next person the president must sack is Ofori-Atta, onuaonline.com.

“We are happy that the president has listened to the calls. We expect that the second one will also follow suit. We have to save our party, saving our government and saving our party.

“We are very excited. The others, Ken Ofori Atta, must go,” he is quoted to have said in a TV 3 interview, on Monday, November 14, 2022.

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, sacked his Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen on Monday, November 14, 2022.

This, was contained in a statement issued by the presidency on Monday,, which indicated that the dismissal was to take effect immediately.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect,” the statement read.

Providing reasons for the dismissal, the president said that it is based on the knowledge that allegations of corruption had been levelled against the minister.

The allegations, the statement added, are in line with an undercover investigative piece that is yet to be shown by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The statement added that the Office of the Special Prosecutor is to investigate the matter.

“After being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the exposé, ‘Galamsey Economy’, the President spoke to Mr. Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.

Earlier, GhanaWeb reported how Charles Adu Boahen was implicated in the investigative video as follows:

Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State in Charge of Finance, has alleged that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, needs just USD200,000 as an appearance fee and some positions by an investor for his siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has reported.