The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) witnessed a significant development on Friday, August 22, 2025, when Kofi Adu Domfeh, Senior News Editor of the Multimedia Group, clinched victory in the rerun of the Ashanti Regional Chairmanship race.

Adu Domfeh secured 20 votes, defeating his closest contender, Georgina Ama Ankomah of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), who garnered 11 votes.

Background to the Rerun

The rerun was necessitated by a directive from the GJA’s Election Dispute Adjudication Committee (EDAC) following a closely contested June 30 election.

In that earlier poll, Ankomah lost by just a single vote, 16–15, and subsequently petitioned the EDAC for redress.

The committee’s intervention underscored the association’s commitment to due process and transparency within its democratic structures.

Friday’s rerun attracted the participation of all 31 eligible members, including three proxy votes, amounting to a 100 percent turnout.

The results were formally declared by Presiding Officer of the Electoral Commission, E.T. Odonkor.

A Call for Unity

In a statement signed by Peter Martey Agbeko, Chairman of the GJA Elections Committee, members were commended for ensuring a peaceful process that reflected the will of journalists in the Ashanti Region.

The committee urged both candidates and their supporters to put aside differences and focus on building a united, vibrant, and inclusive GJA in the region.

Domfeh, now officially at the helm, is expected to spearhead initiatives aimed at strengthening professional development, media freedom, and welfare for members in Ashanti.

National Spotlight on Excellence

Even as the Ashanti Region concluded its leadership contest, the GJA’s national secretariat celebrated another moment of pride for Ghanaian journalism.

The Association congratulated Godwin Asediba of Media General for winning the BBC Komla Dumor Award 2025, one of the most prestigious recognitions in global journalism.

In addition to the Komla Dumor Award, Asediba has been honoured with the Michael Elliott Award for Excellence in African Storytelling and has received multiple accolades at the Ghana Journalists Association Awards.

GJA General Secretary, Dominic Hlordzi, in a statement, lauded Asediba’s consistency, innovation, and dedication to impactful storytelling.

“Your work continues to amplify voices, inspire change, and project Ghana positively on the global stage,” the statement read, encouraging other young journalists to emulate his commitment to excellence.