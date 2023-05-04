17 minutes ago

Following the Ghana Premier League match between Kotoku Royals and Aduana FC on May 1, 2023, Kwasi Fabin, the coach of Aduana FC, has been accused of misconduct.

The charges are specifically related to comments made by the coach during a post-match interview regarding the match official.

These remarks are alleged to have undermined the fairness of the premier league and constituted an attack on the referee's integrity, actions that have the potential to harm the reputation of the game.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has been given till Thursday, May 4, 2023 to submit his response to the charges.