Aduana FC will aim for a return to the top spot when they host Bibiani Gold Stars at Nana Agyemang Badu I Park at Dormaa.

The former champions are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games and a win will send them back to the top of the log.

Gold Stats sit in 9th place with 11 points and are winless in their last five games following five consecutive draws. Their inconsistent run of form has brought immense pressure on Head Coach Michael Osei. But the miners have the quality to upset the two-time champions.

Aduana FC go into the game with an outstanding home record in this seasons League - having won all four games at home with only one defeat on the road in their last five games.

Gold Stars have played Aduana FC twice at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park since making their debut in the 2021/22 season - with a record of one win and one defeat.

In their first Premier League season - they shocked the Ogya lads 1-0 in Dormaa before losing 2-0 in the 2022/23 season.

Isaac Mintah has scored 8 goals in 9 games for Aduana FC and is currently the top scorer of this campaign. He is expected to combine with Sam Adams, Richard Tetteh, Godfred Poku Wakii, Rich Sackey, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Bright Adjei.

Gold Stars Coach Michael Osei has a fully fit squad that comprise of Appiah MacCarthy who has scored three goals in the League, Prince Kwabena Owusu, Stehen Owusu Banahene, Sadat Mohammed, Emmanuel Odai, Yahaya Adraman and Yakubu Haqq.

The game will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 at 3pm on Monday.