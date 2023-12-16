13 hours ago

Aduana FC secured a crucial 1-0 victory against Bechem United, allowing them to reclaim the top spot on the Premier League table.

Bright Adjei was the hero for Aduana FC, finding the back of the net in the 17th minute.

The two-time champions aimed for their seventh home win, seeking redemption after a setback against Accra Lions on Matchday 12.

Bright Adjei's goal, initiated from a midfield build-up and a precise cross from Zakaria Mumuni, propelled Aduana FC into the lead.

Throughout the game, the Dormaa lads controlled the proceedings, showcasing their dominance and unlocking the defence of the Hunters.

Despite Bechem United's efforts to force an equalizer in the second half, Aduana FC's solid defence thwarted their attempts.

The victory sees Aduana FC climb back to the top of the table with 27 points, one point ahead of second-placed FC Samartex.

The race for the league title continues, with Aduana FC positioning themselves as strong contenders with this crucial win.