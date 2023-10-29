3 hours ago

In Tamale, two-time champions Aduana FC confidently defeated Real Tamale United with a 3-1 victory at the Aliu Mahama stadium.

This victory marks Aduana FC's first win on the road and their second consecutive victory of the season.

The Ogya lads displayed a remarkable comeback, just as they did in the previous week when they defeated Accra Great Olympics, by turning the game around and scoring in both halves to secure a resounding victory over their Tamale hosts.

Experienced winger Emmanuel Gyamfi found the back of the net in the 46th minute to equalize Abdul Shakun's 22nd-minute goal, leaving the two teams tied as they entered halftime.

Emmanuel Gyamfi continued his scoring form, registering his second goal of the day in the 80th minute, while Isaac Mintah added to the tally with an impressive finish in the 86th minute to complete the rout.