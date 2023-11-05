8 hours ago

Aduana FC reclaimed the top spot on the league table with a 2-1 victory over Heart of Lions in Hohoe.

Aduana FC scored two goals in the first half, and Heart of Lions managed to pull one back in the second half.

Kelvin Obeng opened the scoring in the 18th minute, followed by Isaac Mintah adding the second goal, his eighth of the season, in the 38th minute.

After the break, Mustapha Yakubu reduced the deficit for Heart of Lions in the 73rd minute, but Aduana FC held on to secure a 2-1 win.

The former League champions will host Bibiani Gold Stars at Dormaa in their next league game as they hope to consolidate their lead at the top,