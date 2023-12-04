3 hours ago

Aduana Stars coach, Yaw Acheampong, expressed his satisfaction with his team's narrow victory over Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

The clash between the Ogya Boys and the Phobians took place in a highly competitive Week 13 encounter at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.

Aduana Stars secured the win with Bright Adjei's wickedly deflected free-kick finding the back of the net in the 65th minute.

Following the game, coach Yaw Acheampong revealed that he wasn't surprised by his team's success, emphasizing the importance of sticking to their game plan.

"I wasn’t shocked. As I said earlier, I know if we keep to our game plan, we will have the day, and I am happy we have the day.

I think we’ve lost two in a row, and it’s not good to lose three. So, it’s very important to us, and I am happy we have the day," said Yaw Acheampong.

The victory keeps Aduana Stars at the top of the league standings with 24 points, sharing the position with others but leading on goal difference.

heir next fixture will see them face league debutants FC Samartex 1996 in Abrankese.

The coach's satisfaction reflects the team's determination to maintain a strong position in the Ghana Premier League.