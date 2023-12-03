1 hour ago

League leaders Aduana Stars dealt a blow to Accra Hearts of Oak, securing a 1-0 victory at Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on Sunday.

Forward Bright Adjei proved to be the match-winner, scoring the lone goal in the 70th minute and helping Aduana FC secure their first win in three games.

Aduana FC, determined to bounce back from consecutive defeats to Karela United and Accra Lions, showcased their resilience on the field.

The victory solidifies their position at the top of the table with 24 points, reaffirming their status as contenders in the ongoing campaign.

Accra Hearts of Oak, on the other hand, continues to face challenges this season, suffering two defeats, securing two draws, and managing just one win on the road.

The first half of the match remained goalless, setting the stage for Bright Adjei's decisive free-kick goal in the second half, securing all three points for Aduana FC.

The result reflects the two teams' contrasting fortunes in the current season, with Aduana FC maintaining their momentum at the league summit.

StAs the campaign progresses, both teams will be eager to navigate the challenges ahead and make their mark in the Ghana Premier League.