17 hours ago

Legon Cities have flexed their financial muscles on transfer deadline day with the acquisition of some marquee signings ahead of the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

They have completed the signing of Aduana Stars' combative midfielder Elvis Opoku for the new season.

He brings to an end a memorable six year stint with the Dormaa based side that earned him a Ghana Premier League title in 2017.

The former Opoku Ware School student has reportedly signed a two year deal with Legon Cities after passing a mandatory medical examination.

Opoku joined Aduana Stars from lower tier side Bibiani Gold Stars in 2014 after a stellar performance in the FA Cup that year.

He has been integral to the fortunes of the Dormaa based side helping them to a league title and also playing in the CAF Champions league.

The player featured 14 times for Aduana Stars in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season which was truncated due to COVID-19.