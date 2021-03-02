15 minutes ago

There is trouble in Dormaa as Aduana Stars defender Farouk Adams is reported to have killed a Police Officer with his private car on the Wamfie Road in the Bono region.

Adams is said to have knocked down the Police Officer who had closed from duty at the Asuotiano - Berekum road killing him instantly.

The officer who sustained grievous body injuries was died on the spot as the car was said to be in top speed.

The player has been arrested by the Police as he is assisting them in their investigations while the body of the deceased Police officer has been deposited at the Berekum Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

Adams is expected to be arraigned before court after the Police have finished with their investigations.