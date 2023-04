2 hours ago

The GFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed a fine of GHc20,000 on Aduana FC after being found guilty of misconducts in their betPawa Premier League Matchweek 25 against Tamale City FC at the Nana Agyeman Badu park.

According to the decision, an amount of GHc10,000 will be paid to Tamale City FC for the repair of the Club's bus which was damaged as a result of the conduct of some supporters of Aduana FC.

A one-match ban had also been placed on Aduana FC by the Disciplinary Committee which is deemed to have been served by the Club on Matchday 26.

The Club and its supporters have been warned that future misconduct shall receive a more severe punishment.