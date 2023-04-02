29 minutes ago

League leaders Aduana FC labored to a 1-0 victory over Tamale City at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park at Dormaa. The two-time League champions needed a stoppage time penalty which was expertly converted by Isaac Mintah to give them the three points that also marked the end of their three match winless streak.

Aduana FC went into the game looking for the three points to keep hold of the top spot following a 2-0 loss to Legon Cities and back to back draws with Real Tamale United (2-2) and Berekum Chelsea (1-1).

Coach Samuel Fabin put out a very strong line-up that including captain Joseph Addo, Kwame Adom Frimpong, Sam Adams and Stephen Anokye Badu but the visitors proved a hard nut to crack as they kept their composure and discipline for a larger part of the game until the 90th minute when Aduana FC were awarded a spot kick.

Isaac Mintah smashed the ball into the back of the net to send the home fans into a frenzy. The win takes Aduana FC to 44 points - three points ahead of second placed Medeama SC who are on 41 points.