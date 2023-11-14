3 hours ago

In a commanding display at Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on Monday, Aduana FC ascended to the pinnacle of the Premier League table, securing a resounding 3-0 triumph against Bibiani Gold Stars.

After briefly relinquishing their top spot due to Nsoatreman FC's 2-0 victory over Real Tamale United on Sunday, the two-time former champions reclaimed their position with a stellar performance.

Emmanuel Gyamfi and the league's leading scorer, Isaac Mintah, orchestrated a comfortable home win with three first-half goals.

Emmanuel Gyamfi made an impactful start, finding the net with a skillful strike in the 18th minute after skillfully navigating past the goalkeeper for the opening goal.

The former Asante Kotoko winger continued his stellar performance by contributing a sublime chip in the 25th minute, leaving Gold Stars' goalkeeper Joseph Baah helpless for the second goal.

Isaac Mintah, the team's top scorer, sealed the deal with the third goal in the 31st minute, solidifying Aduana FC's fifth consecutive victory since their defeat to Asante Kotoko on Friday, October 13, in Kumasi.

With this commanding win, Aduana FC now tops the league table with 21 points, holding a 2-point advantage over second-placed Nsoatreman FC and boasting a 5-point lead over FC Samartex, who currently sits in third place with 16 points.