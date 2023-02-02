46 minutes ago

League Leaders Aduana FC recorded yet another away win in the betPawa Premier League as they pip Dreams FC 1-0 at the theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

Dreams FC went into the game looking to continue their impressive home run in recent weeks having gone three games without defeat. But the Still Believe lads saw their run suffer a major setback on Wednesday. Dreams FC had a false start and allowed Aduana FC to control affairs in the opening quarter of the game.

Stephen Anokye Badu scored the only goal of the match in the 6th minute to silence the home crowd. The League leaders were later reduced to 10-men following a red card to Richard Danso in the 84th minute mark. The numerical disadvantage did not affect the leaders as they held on to win 1-0 in Dawu – their 8th win of the season.

Aduana FC lead the table with 26 points while Dreams FC drops to the 12th spot with 19 points – 7 points of the top spot.