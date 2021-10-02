3 hours ago

Two times Premier League Champions Aduana Stars have set eyes on winning the upcoming League after being tasked by the patron of the club Osaagyefo Nana Agyemang Badu II achieve its 3rd.

Communications Director of Dormaa based Aduana Stars Evans Oppong Maestro confirmed that the paramount chief of Dormaa and the patron of the club Osaagyefo Nana Agyemang Badu II has set a target for the club to win this season's league, with a clarion call on to support the team.

In an interview with Emmanuel Owusu Ansah on Voice 94.3 fm, “He said, “Osagyefo Oseade3yo Dr Agyemang Badu II has tasked the Management to win this year’s league.

“And we are ready to achieve this target.”

The Ghana Premier League kickstarts on Friday 29th with newcomers Accra Lions playing host to Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Aduana Stars finished 4th on the GPL table last season with 55points.

They will play their first game against Karela United on Sunday in Tarkwa.

The club won the 2008/09 league in their debut Premier League season and repeated the feat in 2016/17 season, making them one of the youngest team to be holding a premier League glory.