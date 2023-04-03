51 minutes ago

Aduana Stars have revealed that they will boycott the Ghana Premier League following a ban placed on them by the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Communications Director of Aduana Football Club, Evans Oppong has disclosed in an interview that there is an agenda from the GFA to help a particular club win the league.

Aduana Stars were handed the ban after supporters of the club attacked the bus and some players and staff of Tamale City in their match day 25 clash at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park.

It is likely the club will be hit with a three-game ban that will see them play matches against Gold Stars, Great Olympics and Karela United away from home.

"The decision of the GFA to ban our venue temporarily is a pellucid indication that they (GFA) have a particular team in mind to win the league. The best thing Aduana would do as a result of this decision is by boycotting the GPL." he told Sunyani-based Space FM.

Aduana Stars currently lead the Ghana Premier League table with 44 points three points adrift Bechem and Medeama who are tied on 41 points in second and third place respectively.

The Ogya boys will play King Faisal at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in their next game and we await to see if the club will honour the game.