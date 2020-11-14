3 hours ago

Aduana Stars will seek compensation from the Ghana Football Association(GFA) for the cancellation of their match week one fixture that should have been played at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa.

This decision was taken after the GFA was informed that Players and Officials of Hearts of Oak will need further tests before playing a match.

Further tests of the Phobians will be conducted by the Public Health services in the coming days.

Speaking in an interview with ghanasportspage.com, the Public Relation Officer(PRO) of the club, Evans Oppong says that the club have incurred loses in preparing for the game and will write to the GFA to seek compensation.

“We will petition the FA on the expenses we’ve incurred on this match. We’ve camped our boys for five days for this match and they’ve been in camp till today (Friday). The boys have been in camp since Monday till today for our preparations; our field preparations and other unforeseen expenses we’ve incurred about this match has been easy”, Oppong narrated.

“We sent one of our management members to Kumasi, went to two TV stations and radio stations to promote the match. We’ve also made jingles for all the radio stations to promote the match, so we’ve spent a lot on this match. So the expenses we’ve incurred on this game we will petition the FA and seek for compensation. It is the FA that organizes the League so we will sent the petition to the FA so that whoever has to pay the money to us does it”, he stressed.

Earlier in the week, Ghanaguardian.com reported that about 31 persons at Accra Hearts of Oak made up of players,technical staff and staff at the secretariat have contracted coronavirus leading to the shutdown of the club's secretariat.

The club came out strongly to deny that any such cases had occurred at the club and they were just fumigating their secretariat.