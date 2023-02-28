1 hour ago

Former Aduana Stars captain Godfred Saka has revealed that the club has failed to fulfill its promise to the players after they won the club's first league title in 2009.

The management of the Dormaa-based club promised its players that they will be given a parcel of land after they won the 2009 league title.

Aduana Stars became only the first club to win the Ghana Premier League title in their first season after they gained promotion to the elite division in 2009/10 season.

Saka has disclosed that after more than a decade, the club is yet to fulfill the promise of giving each player a parcel of land.

In an interview with Happy FM, the former captain revealed that the owner and bankroller of the team Nana Agyeman Badu II is yet to fulfill the promise.

"In this matter, I haven’t received the land." Sometimes we do ask, but they tell us we will get it, but as I speak to you now, I haven't."

The former player who now coaches in the Upper West Region was full of regrets that some deals abroad were not successful.