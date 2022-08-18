1 hour ago

Ace Journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has described as "impressive" the number of NPP members who turned up for a health walk organized in favour of Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, a flagbearer hopeful.

The significance of the walk which was held in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi seems to have been overshadowed by some comments from Hopeson Adorye.

His comment which suggested that the Dombos in the NPP have traditionally served as Running Mates to the Danquahs and Busias has highly been condemned. Meanwhile, he has been hauled before the Complaints Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Pratt contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', averred that "there's nothing wrong to organize a walk in support of a candidate.

According to him, "what happened in Kumasi with the numbers and all that, was impressive".

He added, "If people will show up in their numbers despite the economic hardship then it's positive for the party and not negative. The only challenge is what Hopeson Adorye said..."