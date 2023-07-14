2 hours ago

The Ministers of Finance, Education and Food and Agriculture are expected to appear before Parliament on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, to brief the house on the challenges confronting the National Food Buffer Stock Company.

This follows the Speaker’s directive to the Business Committee of the house to programme the Ministers over the picketing at the Food Buffer Stock Company by the National Food Suppliers Association due to debt owed them by the government.

The First Deputy Majority Whip, Lydia Seyram Alhassan made this known while presenting the business statement for the upcoming week in Parliament.

“Mr Speaker, pursuant to your directive on 7th July 2023 to the Business committee to programme the ministers responsible for finance, education, food and agriculture to appear before the house to explain to the house the challenges confronting the National Food Company Limited. The Committee has accordingly programmed the ministers to appear before the house on 18th July 2023 to brief honourable members on the matter,” she said.

Source: citifmonline