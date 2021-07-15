1 hour ago

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has justified the procurement of West African Senior High School Examination, WASSCE, past questions at the cost of GHS 33.6 million.

According to him, the supply of the questions is an essential part of the government’s effort to enhance the preparation of students ahead of the WASSCE.

The government procured some past questions for final year SHS students who sat for the last examinations.

Those who criticised the move were of the view that government was bent on ensuring a good pass mark for the first batch of Free Senior High School graduates just to score political points despite the challenges the policy is going through.

However, Dr. Adutwum in a Citi News interview after answering questions on the floor of Parliament from Bulisa South MP, Dr. Clement Apaak on the matter, justified the expenditure.

He said it was an important support to the students especially those in deprived communities.

“For students in deprived schools, giving them access to previous examination questions and not just questions but questions and answers and the examiner’s report was important to them. Last year, what the Ministry of Education procured for the students was a great contributiont.”

‘I’ve no regret for using oil revenue to fund free SHS’ – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has said the investment being made in Ghana’s children is vital for the future of the country.

According to him, the development of the country’s human capital is what will enable Ghana transition from its current state into one of progress and prosperity, and thereby lift the standard of living of every Ghanaian.

Source: citifmonline.com