Leaders of the Adventist church in Ghana on March 11, 2023, met with the Chief Imam of Ghana to solicit his support for a proposed change to the election calendar from December 7.

The church is requesting the Electoral Commission to consider the first Tuesday of November or the first Tuesday of December as the new election day for Ghana.

In a letter to the Electoral Commission, the Church said the proposed change “will avert December 7 occurring on worship days among the popular religions of Ghana – Christianity and Islam.”

The Chief Imam pledged his support for the proposal, saying its success will ensure that the holy days of the major religions will be respected.

The Church delegation was made up of the President of the Northern Ghana Union Conference, Pastor Kwame Annor Boahene, Executive Secretary of the Southern Ghana Union, Pastor Chris Annan-Nunoo, Group CEO of GOIL, Kwame Osei Prempeh, Religious Liberty Director, Dr. Solace Asafo and a Religious Liberty Advocate, Dr. Kwabena Bonfeh.

Source: citifmonline