4 hours ago

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Gender and Social Protection Minister seem to have landed herself in big trouble as she has failed to report to the ministry two weeks after she returned from her extended leave outside Ghana.

Mynewgh.com, an online news portal is reporting that, two weeks after being in the country to get the 2022 budget statement of the government approved by Parliament, the minister has not been to her office to resume work.

The report stated that Adwoa Safo has, therefore, “been given a final ultimatum to report to work or be sacked from her ministerial role.”

The report alleged, the Dome-Kwabenya MP wanted to secretly travel out of the country but the President later issued an executive order to ban all travels out of the country by his ministers and their deputies.

Adwoa Safo’s role at the Gender Ministry was being occupied, temporarily by Cecilia Abena Dapaah when she took her annual leave.

Before she took her leave, there were a number of controversial issues that overwhelmed the ministry of which as a sector minister, Adwoa Safo took certain decisions but was later reversed by the Presidency.

In May 2021, the Gender Minister terminated the appointment of Gertrude Quashigah as the National Coordinator of Ghana’s School Feeding Programme.

A letter dated Tuesday, May 18, 2021, instructed the School Feeding Coordinator to hand over documents and government property in her custody to the Chief Director of the Gender Ministry.

“You will be paid one month’s salary in lieu of notice as stipulated in your contract agreement,” the letter said.

“We appreciate your support towards the execution of the mandate of the Ghana School Feeding Programme during the period,” it added.

Though no reason was given for the termination of the contract, Asaase radio quoted a source at the Gender Ministry who levelled a number of allegations against Gertrude Quashigah.

“There are a lot of issues bedevilling the programme under her watch including non-payment of caterers, poor working relationship with directors of the programme and her deputy, taking unilateral decisions without consulting the minister,” the source added.

But, in a mynewsgh.com report, Sarah Adwoa Safo was later asked to reinstate the School Feeding Coordinator immediately or she herself risked her own sack.

Adwoa Safo authored a second letter in which she said the first letter sacking Gertrude Quashigah was “an administrative error.”

Source: Ghanaweb