It has emerged that Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah Adwoa Safo, has requested another leave extension.

Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who revealed this, explained the extension was contained in a new letter the lawmaker sent.

“What I can say now is that on Wednesday, she brought a letter, asking for four weeks extension. She explained her injured child is still responding to treatment. I cannot say whether she is okay herself or not since I am not there with her,” he disclosed on Accra-based Neat FM.

Dated February 28, 2022, he noted it was addressed to Speaker Alban Bagbin with him [Kyei Mensah] copied.

“I cannot yet say if the Speaker has agreed to the extension or not and I haven’t had any discussions with the Speaker too,” he added.

The lawmaker has come under fire for neglecting her parliamentary duties amid speculations that she has vowed not to return until she is given a leadership role in the August House.

It emerged in October 2021 that President Nana Akufo-Addo has extended her leave of absence from office for the Gender Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The MP’s leave, which she sought for personal reasons, was supposed to have ended on August 31, 2021.

However, she was unable to resume and sought more time.