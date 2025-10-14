The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has refuted persistent rumors suggesting that former Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, cast her vote in his favor during the election that saw him elected as Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

Bagbin was elected Speaker in January 2021 following a tumultuous and chaotic voting process. During the proceedings, reports emerged that a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had allegedly crossed party lines to support his bid, sparking internal division within the NPP. Adwoa Safo was widely rumored to be the MP in question.

However, speaking during a courtesy call from the family of Apostle Kwadwo Safo on Monday, October 13, Mr. Bagbin categorically dismissed these claims. He publicly exonerated the former MP of any involvement in the alleged incident.

“I call her my daughter because when I came to Parliament, she was a small girl. So, I began calling her my daughter before she joined politics and entered Parliament. But we belong to different political traditions,” Mr. Bagbin explained.

He further suggested that his close personal relationship with Adwoa Safo may have led to the misunderstanding.

“Because she is my daughter and we love each other, when I was contesting to be Speaker, they thought she voted for me,” he said.