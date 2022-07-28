11 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has reportedly arrived in the country following months of absence.

This is according to Joy Fm journalist, Ernest Manu.

Speaking on Top Story, Joy FM evening news bulletin on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, he said the legislator is likely to make a public appearance within 48 hours.

According to him, Adwoa Safo is expected to among many things address her constituents and the nation at large on her absence.

“The information we have is that Sarah Adwoa Safo is in town. She’s been here a few days now and in the next 24- 48 hours, she is expected to make a public appearance. Not just that, she is also expected to have some public engagements.

“Remember her constituents have not seen her in a while. She wants to engage them. But also because this has become a national issue…she wants to have a public engagement and speak to her constituents and the nation,” Ernest Manu said.

Earlier, an aide to the MP, Nana Dubin Kwapong, in a July 25, 2022 interview with Okay FM hinted at the arrival date of the MP.

Asked when Adwoa Safo will be returning, he said, “I will say, this week we will hear from her. As in, we will see her.”

Recent photos posted on the Facebook wall of Sarah Adwoa Safo showed the MP sitting in what appears to be a private jet.

This sparked conversations on whether or not she was returning to the country.

Meanwhile, the Majority and Minority caucuses in Parliament are divided over whether or not her seat should be declared vacant following her failure to engage the Privileges Committee on reasons for her protracted absence.

While the Majority NPP side support the move to declare the seat vacant, the Minority is vehemently opposed to it.

Source: Ghanaweb