Adwoa Safo, Oquaye Jr. gave each of 500 delegates GH¢3K, other freebies – Corruption Watch

By Prince Antwi July 25, 2020

A Corruption Watch investigation has found that Procurement Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, allegedly gave GH¢3,000 and a GLICO Life Insurance package worth GH¢10,000 to delegates in the governing New Patriotic Party’s recently-held parliamentary primaries.

Her challenger, Michael Aaron Oquaye Jr., Ghana’s High Commissioner to India, on the other hand, allegedly gave GH¢3,000, a 32-inch Nasco flat screen television set and an Indian-made cloth to the 500 delegates.

The candidates targeted 500 delegates which they needed to win.

Corruption Watch said its follow-up checks on the GLICO insurance cover found that it took effect three days to the election, 17 June 2020 and will expire on 16 June 2021.

The “Insurance Interest” was for the benefit of “Delegates of the Dome Kwabenya Constituency”.

Responses to allegations

CW said when it contacted Mr. Oquaye for his response to the allegations of providing the gravy train goodies and money to delegates, he said the election was over and he has put everything about it behind him.

CW said Adwoa Safo, on the other hand, did not respond to a request for comments despite phone calls and a follow-up letter that Corruption Watch submitted to her through the director of public affairs at the Procurement Ministry, Mr Solomon Sasu Mensah.

CW said after follow-up phone calls to Mr Sasu Mensah, he said Madam Safo wasn’t entertaining visitors over COVID-19 fears.

Corruption Watch said it then requested a telephone interview “but at the time of filing this report, more than one week after requesting the phone interview, she has not responded”.

Class FM

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
news Politics

Prince Antwi

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Related To This Article

    Exterior view of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) building with a large marble display and the GRA logo and emblem in front.
    Archives
    GRA grants two-month amnesty for uncustomed vehicles ahead of nationwide crackdown
    GOIL logo with the slogan 'Good energy' beside a police officer in uniform seated at a desk.
    Archives
    GOIL commends Ghana Police over arrest of robbery suspects at Kwafokrom station
    Ceremonial figure in a white robe and gold crown, smiling and saluting with his right hand.
    African News
    Gov’t sees Pope’s slave trade admission as turning point in reparations debate
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1811
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      731
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
      78
    7. 7
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      61
    8. 8
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    9. 9
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      34
    10. 10
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31