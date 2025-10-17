1 hour ago

Former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has vehemently denied media reports suggesting she has withdrawn her support for former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in favour of former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.

In a strongly worded statement, the former Deputy Majority Leader described the publication by The Insight Newspaper as false, misleading, and malicious, asserting that she remains firmly loyal to Dr. Bawumia and his leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“I wish to categorically and unequivocally deny this claim as false, misleading, and maliciously fabricated to create disaffection and confusion within the rank and file of the NPP and among my supporters,” she stated.

“Let me state for the avoidance of doubt that I remain firmly loyal to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and fully committed to his vision for our party and for Ghana,” she emphasized.

Adwoa Safo clarified that she has never issued any statement—public or private—indicating a shift in allegiance and accused the publication of being part of a broader effort to sow discord within the party.She praised Dr. Bawumia’s humility, competence, and resilience, noting that he remains the best candidate to lead the NPP into the 2028 general elections.

Adwoa Safo also called on journalists to adhere to ethical standards in their reporting, cautioning against the spread of unverified and sensational claims that could harm reputations and disrupt party unity.

“Responsible journalism demands fairness, accuracy, and truth—principles that must not be compromised for sensational headlines,” she warned.

“The unity and progress of our party remain my top priority,” she concluded.

She further urged The Insight Newspaper to retract the story and issue an apology, reaffirming her unwavering support for Dr. Bawumia and her commitment to the NPP’s unity and rebuilding efforts.