Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, Minority Chief Whip, has disclosed that Sarah Adwoa Safo, prior to her absence from the House, wrote to the Majority Leadership with reason requesting for her leave of absence from the House but the Majority Leader who had received her application refused to forward it to the Speaker.

According to him, this was at the height of the E-Levy debate on the floor of Parliament and the Majority needed a full House in order to push the bill through successfully.

The Asawase MP stated that the process the absentee MP used was in line with the Standing Orders and she is being treated unfairly by both the Speaker and the Majority Leader, especially with her referral to the Privileges Committee.

Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka explained on Joy News’ PM Express, that, “I think there’s a lot of unfair treatment to the lady. I’m reliably informed that she wrote a leave of absence and her leadership refused to recommend it to Speaker.

“She wrote a leave of absence and then she travelled citing her children and challenges. And her leadership because they needed her at all cost, refused to recommend so she noticed along the line that she’s constantly being marked absent, so now she wrote a letter with another leave of absence directed to Mr Speaker to remind Mr. Speaker that I’m supposed to seek permission from you but the rules of this house is such that, like himself stated today, I have to pass it through my leadership, I have noticed that my leadership have consistently refused to recommend my leave of absence so I’m writing directly to you.”

The Speaker, Muntaka said, instead of investigating rather sent the letter back to the Majority Leader.

“And what the Majority Leader simply said was that ‘I’m not aware’; and based on that Speaker refuses to grant her leave of absence. With the greatest of respect to the office of Mr. Speaker, I think this is very unfair,” he said.

The Minority Chief Whip added, “If I make a claim, and you don’t use your good office to investigate that but you refer my application back to the same people that have refused to grant my leave of absence if I were Mr. Speaker to be fair I would have just minuted that Majority Leader/Majority Whip can you recommend based on this complaint to me for her leave of absence to be granted.

“Because remember she has filed another leave of absence complaining about what her leadership did, so to treat her fairly, you Mr. Speaker having gotten this background you would have recommended to the leadership to recommend for her leave of absence in order not to keep them on the blindside of what is happening.”