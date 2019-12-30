1 hour ago

Scores of children from motherly love foundation last Friday were treated with fun-filled activities at the La palm Beach Hotel by Adwoa Safo foundation in collaboration with Young Tribe.

Adwoa Safo, the founder of Adwoa Safo foundation and a member of parliament for Dome-kwabenya said the objective of the children’s party was to provide an opportunity for children particularly the less-priviledged in society to be equally touched and recognised with smiles on their faces as any other person in society at the end of the year and during the celebration of her birthday.

According to her, similar event organised for the less-priviledged children at Dome-kwabenya prior to the day’s event recorded over 1500 children far exceeding their expectation.

she also appealed to people especially corporate bodies to extend a helping hand to vulnerable children in society as they constitute the human resource base of the country.

The CEO of Young Tribe, Mr. Dexter Winful on his part said the foundation seeks to among other things unearth young talents and provide a platform where they would be equipped with practical skills in areas such as music, multimedia, tech among others.

He noted that even though Young Tribe is a start up NGO, it will give opportunity for less-priviledged children to socialise, for instance, play, drink, eat, dance etc. apart from equipping them with skills.

saying ” some children are finding it difficult to express their talents for various reasons and so we would continue to support them with fun character and confidence building activities with many more events planned for 2020″.Mr. Winful also commended Adwoa Safo foundation for supporting ‘Young Tribe’ and continuously working in this area despite the challenges.

The beautiful scenes of the ocean terrace greens of the La-Palm Beach Hotel brought excitement as these young children had enough to drink, eat while variety of games such as basketball, bouncy castles, musical chairs were available for merry making.

The member of parliament for Dome-kwabenya, Adwoa Safo who also doubles as the founder of Adwoa Safo foundation and the CEO of the Golden Beach Hotels, Abena Pokuaa Amoah- Boaitey capped the event with their dancing skills to the admiration of all.

The children were also showered with lots of gifts from santa clause to signify the importance of christmas.