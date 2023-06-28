1 hour ago

AEK Athens F.C., a prominent team in the Super League Greece, has officially announced the loan acquisition of talented Ghanaian centre-back, Rockson Yeboah.

The 19-year-old defender joins the Athens-based club on a loan basis until the conclusion of the upcoming football season.

Yeboah's previous club, Techiman United FC, from the lower-tier Ghanaian league, facilitated his move to the Greek top-flight campaigners.

The young prospect is seen as a promising talent and will have the opportunity to further his development during his loan spell with AEK Athens.

For the 2023/24 campaign, Yeboah is expected to primarily feature with the reserve team, where he can continue honing his skills and gaining valuable experience.

Alongside him, Gambian international Jallow Lamarana has also joined AEK Athens on loan, as both players are entrusted with meeting the club's expectations due to their considerable potential as rising stars.

Born in Berekum, Ghana, Yeboah is yet to earn his international cap with the national team. However, with his talent and dedication, he aspires to represent his country at the highest level in the future.

The loan move to AEK Athens F.C. presents a fantastic opportunity for Rockson Yeboah to showcase his abilities in a highly competitive league.

The Greek club will undoubtedly provide him with the necessary platform to grow as a player and make significant strides in his career.