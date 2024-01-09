1 hour ago

Chris Hughton, the coach of the Black Stars, has laid out the team's primary ambition for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast – to progress beyond the first round.

The Ghanaian national team, drawn into Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, is determined to overcome the disappointment of their early exit in the previous edition of the tournament.

Hughton acknowledged the disappointment of the last AFCON tournament, where Ghana was eliminated after the first round following a surprise loss to Comoros.

However, he emphasized the team's forward-looking approach and stated, "our first ambition in the Ivory Coast is to get past the first round." he told AFP

The Black Stars will kick off their AFCON campaign with a match against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024.

Subsequently, they will face Egypt at the same venue four days later and Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

To assess their readiness for the continental tournament and aim to end Ghana's 42-year AFCON trophy drought, the team will play a friendly match against Namibia at the Baba Yara Stadium tonight, with kick-off scheduled at 20:00 GMT.

The friendly serves as a crucial preparation for the Black Stars as they set their sights on a successful campaign in the 34th edition of the AFCON.